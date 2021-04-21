Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 3,538,037 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,538,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,278,000. Norges Bank owned 0.74% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701,324 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $9,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 582,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after buying an additional 498,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

