Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,049,824 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,049,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,266,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.12% of Li Auto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

LI opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

