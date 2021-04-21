Norges Bank Buys Shares of 944,496 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 944,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,742,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Assured Guaranty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 381,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 754.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 550,554 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

