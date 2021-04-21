Norges Bank Invests $29.37 Million in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,191,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,365,000. Norges Bank owned 1.09% of CommScope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

