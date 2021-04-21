Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 387,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Albany International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Albany International by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Albany International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Albany International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.