Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,396,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,298,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.