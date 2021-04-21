Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 917,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,770,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of HGV opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

