Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 917,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

