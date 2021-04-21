Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 324,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,468,000. Norges Bank owned 1.32% of Innospec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innospec by 1,557.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 580,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Innospec by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Innospec by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 214,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,775,000 after purchasing an additional 164,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King upped their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

