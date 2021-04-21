Norges Bank Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 823,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,426,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.