Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 342,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,936,000. Norges Bank owned 0.27% of Westlake Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

