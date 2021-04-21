Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 496,114 SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 496,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,902,000 after buying an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 163,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

