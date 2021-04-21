North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 2,417 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 13,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

IBM stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

