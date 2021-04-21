North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

