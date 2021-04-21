North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 76.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

BBW opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

