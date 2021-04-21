North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.36. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

