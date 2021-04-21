North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.21% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 696.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 96,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $539.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

