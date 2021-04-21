North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 35,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,036,000 after buying an additional 121,438 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,205 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PBI opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

