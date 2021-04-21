Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NYSE:QSR opened at $66.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,862,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 491,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

