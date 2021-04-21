Northern Trust Corp Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBCN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

