Northern Trust Corp Has $1.50 Million Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.