Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,938 Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 186,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 112,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Atlantic Power Co. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $268.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

