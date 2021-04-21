NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.54 and traded as high as C$13.09. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 405,539 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.54.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

