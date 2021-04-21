NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

NWE opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

