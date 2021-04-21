NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $14,701,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,238.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 694,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

