Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.54.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NCLH stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,089,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

