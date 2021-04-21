Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 24,224,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,089,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.