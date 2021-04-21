NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVCR. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush downgraded NovoCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $194.84 on Friday. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $218.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.53 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 79.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 22.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,261,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

