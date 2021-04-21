NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $70.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $61,449,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $33,505,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $9,533,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NuVasive by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,566 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

