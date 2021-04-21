Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,184 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $66,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,087,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth $2,966,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $6,125,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

VERI opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $783.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

