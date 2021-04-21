Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $785.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

