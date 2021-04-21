Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimball International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $513.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

