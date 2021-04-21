Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,709 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,709 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Franklin Covey worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FC opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.80, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

