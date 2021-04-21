Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 49,939 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of EchoStar worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

