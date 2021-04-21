Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,453 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Guess’ worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $6,446,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Guess’ by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

NYSE:GES opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.