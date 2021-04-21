Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 74,741 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 568,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,741 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,436,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 138,735 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.61.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.