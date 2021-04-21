Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Nuverra Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $41,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.45.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

