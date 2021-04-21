NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.28. 129,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.34. The company has a market capitalization of $379.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

