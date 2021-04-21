NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $675.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $606.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.34. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
