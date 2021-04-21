NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $675.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $606.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.34. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.