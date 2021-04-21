NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Down 2.7%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4,706.60 and last traded at $4,772.63. 242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,906.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,053.20.

Get NVR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,695.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,364.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.