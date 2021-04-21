Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $794,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,078,112.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,563,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,154 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

