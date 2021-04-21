ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.46

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $5,065.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,032.12 or 1.00031672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00037324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00158190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005989 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.