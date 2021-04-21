OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Up to $22.48

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $23.25. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 4,110 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

