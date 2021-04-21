Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock’s current price.

OLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

