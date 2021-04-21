Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMC stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,308. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

