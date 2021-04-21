OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th.

OMVKY opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

