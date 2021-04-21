ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Trading Up 8.7%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 2,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.22 million.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,012 over the last 90 days.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

