ONE Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,803 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. 2,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,128. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

