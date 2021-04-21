ONE Advisory Partners LLC Takes $10.71 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 203,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 7.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $560,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. 4,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,183. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93.

