One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.54

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

OLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

